I was 14 years old when I met my ex husband who groomed me - Blessing CEO

Popular relationship coach Blessing CEO has shared a story about her early marriage, revealing that she was groomed by her ex-husband.



Blessing CEO opened up about her experience in a video posted to her Instagram page on January 28, 2025, stating that she met her ex-husband when she was still a minor and he married her once she was of legal age.

She explained, "I was 14 to 15 years old when I met my ex-husband who was 14 years older than me. I got married to him when I was 18 and I divorced him when I was 20. He groomed me and I was a virgin. He was the first man I ever met, he groomed me and married me but guess what? I left. That's why there is a blessing CEO today. I had a son for that man and the first ever scar on my body was my c-section scar."

She described how quickly she was thrust into adulthood at a young age because of her marriage, stating that she had no youth.

"I never had a youth because I was so young and I grew up fast. I was never on the streets, I never even did that boyfriend-girlfriend thing."

However, her marriage ended when she was 20, and the divorce process dragged on for five years.

Even after I left the man at 21 he stressed me until I was 26 on that divorce matter. It took me 5 years to get a divorce and custody, he threatened me. I had to wait for us to properly get a divorce before I could move on with my life. Even when I left, society shamed me.