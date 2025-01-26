I narrowly escaped death - Yung6ix narrates how he survived robbery in Los Angeles

Nigerian rapper Onome Onokohwomo, better known as Yung6ix, has narrated on social media how he almost died in an armed robbery attack that targeted him on Saturday.

The robbery attack which according to the rapper took place in Downtown Los Angeles saw him narrowly missed by a bullet fired by the assailant.

In the account of the robbery attack shared on X, formerly Twitter, in a post written in both pidgin and English, the US-based rapper disclosed that he escaped the harrowing incident unharmed.

He described the experience as “mind-boggling”, saying he could easily have been killed if it wasn’t for the intervention of God.

He credited his narrow escape to his mother’s prayers as he expressed thanks to God for forbidding that any harm came to him.

Yung6ix wrote: “I just wanna thank God for working harder than satan. They just tried to rob me in DTLA. F*ck my car up. Never been this shock in a minute. I’m grateful. Mama’s prayers working.

“Na where the bullet pass we still dey find, cuz I was in the car. This is mind blogging. I thought this guy was gonna kill me bro, I swear on blood of Jesus. God forbid, na so I for just go yesterday? God is definitely working over time for me”.

In a matter of one week, Yung6ix is the second Nigerian celebrity to come public with an account of how they were involved in an armed robbery incident.

Less than a week ago, Nigerian disc jockey Nonso Temisan Ajufo, known professionally as DJ Big N, recounted his near-death robbery attack during a visit to South Africa.

While Yung6ix escaped unhurt, DJ Big N wasn’t so lucky as he lost some of his valuables and also landed in the hospital after he was shot in the leg.

ALSO READ: DJ Big N shares experience of surviving robbery and gunshot in South Africa

In a post on Instagram, DJ Big N said he was attacked alongside an acquaintance, and his personal belongings worth $114k were stolen by his attackers.