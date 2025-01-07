I lost all my money, over $3.7 million to forex in 2024 - Mark Angel

In a now-viral tell-all post, Mark Angel has revealed that he lost all of his money to the "wrong hands" in forex last year.

The 33-year-old said it was so bad that he almost went to prison and was drowning in heavy debts.

This comes as a huge shock to many because the YouTuber did not share this information with the public except his closest circle and family until now.

The content creator also described 2024 as the hardest year of his life. He, however, expressed gratitude to God and some key influential figures who played a huge part in saving him from the traumatic experience and thoughts of suicide.

They include his ex-wife Mandy, his pastor and wife, Victoria and Mandy (whom he refers to as his daughters), and another named Ben Okoma, whom he calls his son and schoolboy.

Hear him:

The year 2024 began like every other year, but I had no idea how much it would test me how much it would break me, yet ultimately reshape me. It was the year I lost everything. I trusted the wrong hands in forex and lost all my money.