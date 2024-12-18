I don't like my smartphone, I prefer to live in the world- Tems

Nigeria's sweetheart and favourite introverted celebrity, Tems, has humorously spoken about why she's not the biggest fan of phones.

The Afrobeats singer recently graced the cover of Germany's Glamour Magazine, where she revealed that she actually looks for any reason to leave her phone behind because she'd rather live in the moment.

She said, "I don't like my smartphone anyway. I prefer to live in the world and have experiences. If I have even the smallest excuse to leave my phone in the drawer, I'll take it every time. I would say that it is both my management and my family that keep me grounded. Especially my family, my mother and my brother."

The Me And You singer also emphasised the importance of being present, “Ultimately, you have to manage to stay present, be aware of yourself, and take care of yourself. That is the only way you can grow, constantly learn new ways of looking at life and constantly reassess life. I wouldn't change a single thing about my life.”

Tems also opened up about the beginning of her career, stressing that she was very naive at the time.

"I don't want to lie. I was very naive at the beginning of my career - I just wanted to make good art. I had to learn how to navigate the music business in a healthy way," she explained.