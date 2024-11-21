I don't know why people get riled up about Veekee James - BBNaija's Vee

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, popularly known as Vee, has shared her thoughts on the ongoing social media buzz surrounding Nigerian designer Veekee James.

In a recent video posted to her Tiktok account on November 20, 2024, Vee spoke on the trending 'suspect challenge,' which involves spilling details on the players, and the backlash Veekee James faced after participating with her husband Femi Atere.

She said, "When I first saw this suspect challenge, I knew it'd be a problem because not everyone can take opinions very well and also because I've always seen social media as a double-edged sword. You can control the content you put out there but you cannot control the opinions that would come out of the content you create."

While acknowledging that such content might not align with her personal preferences, Vee defended Veekee’s choices, noting her experience as a seasoned content creator.

The reality TV star said, "Veekee James has put out her own suspect challenge with her husband and they have both shared opinions of themselves, which are a bit private. While it may not be my own cup of tea, I do understand that Veekee James has been a content creator for a while, and I'm sure she has her own team who put the content together; they watched and edited the videos. So they know what they're doing basically."

She added, "I need to put it out there that if her intention is to get people talking about her, she's doing a great job. But I don't understand why people get so riled up when they are discussing Veekee James and the content that she makes. At the end of the day, it's her cross to carry; social media comes with a lot of discernment and so far she believes what she's putting out there makes sense to her; there's not much we can do about it."