I didn't have a bank account while I was with Psquare - Singer May D

Nigerian veteran, May D, has stunned fans after revealing that he did not have a bank account while he was signed to Psquare Records.

The 'Soundtrack' singer revealed this during his recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, stressing that he didn't open a bank account because all his bookings were handled by his then-manager Jude Okoye.

He explained, "I didn't have a bank account for the four years that I was with Psquare, but it's not their fault because I was supposed to open one. If I had money coming in, then I'd have opened one. But even when we had endorsements, they'd have to call Jude first, and I lost all the endorsements. I was staying there and saving all the money I got from shows."

May D recalled how he was able to buy his first TV after leaving the label due to the bookings he received.

"Let me even tell you how I got my first TV. When it was put online that I was no longer a part of psquare, my phone started blowing up like crazy. When I picked up the phone, I was offered a show in Ibadan for one million. Then another person called to book me for a gig at the civic center for 1.5 million, another one was another 1million."