I can't know what killed my brother and be silent - Mohbad's brother

Adura Aloba, brother of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has refuted the claims made by actor Yomi Fabuyi that he offered ₦3 million in exchange for an incriminating video of his brother fighting his wife Wunmi.

Speaking at the recent World Press Conference held to demand justice for Mohbad, the bereaved brother debunked the actor's claim, stressing that he would never intentionally withhold information that could help attain justice for the late singer.

"Firstly, I don't have much to say because this case is in court already. I can't know what killed my brother and be silent about it. So about that video, the video is from three years ago, and I had it on my phone because Mohhad recorded it; however, I'm not the one who sent the actor the video."

Fabiyi had previously claimed that Adura had additional information about the singer, who died on September 12, 2023.

Adura Aloba, Mohbad's younger brother, sent me a DM after listening to me for a while and reacting in the comment section. When he realised that I didn't see the DM in time, he asked me to check my DM, and lo and behold, he offered to give me a video of a fight between the late singer Mohbad and his wife for ₦3 million.

He went further to convince me that the altercation between his brother and his wife resulted in the singer falling down the stairs and hitting his head on the floor.