How I proposed to my wife - Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has recounted the humorous story of how he proposed to his wife, Mo Bimpe, after just three months of dating.

Speaking during his interview with Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude Podcast, the actor revealed that his wife thought he was joking when he proposed marriage to her over the phone.

Adedimeji stated that Bimbe's initial reluctance was because of his Islamic religion, and she feared that her father would not agree to that.

He recalled, "I called her and told her I wanted to ask her something, then I told her I wanted to marry her. She was just joking, like, 'What is doing this one? Get out! I can't marry a Muslim; are you okay? My daddy won't even hear that.'"

He then arranged to meet her father and asked for her hand in marriage, and eventually, he agreed.

"Then I told her that we'd go see her dad, and I'd speak to him and calm him down. So we went to her village during one of their festivals, and towards the end, I asked to see her dad. I promised him that I'd take care of his daughter, and he said he'd pray and get back to me, and that was it," said the actor.

"The proposal wasn't planned because we just dated for like three months and then we got married," he concluded.

Though they consistently denied being an item for months before their wedding, fans had long suspected that the pair were together. Then in December 2021, they got married and the traditional leg of the celebrity wedding took place at Ijero-Ekiti in Ekiti State on Saturday, December 18. A Nikhai then followed on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Ikeja, Lagos State.