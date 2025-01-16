Here's what is causing the beef between Spyro and Ubi Franklin

You may have noticed that Nigerian singer Spyro has been in multiple news headlines these past few hours, and you're probably wondering what is going on.

Spyro and music executive Ubi Franklin are in a bit of a scuffle online at the moment, and here's everything you need to know about it.

What caused the issue?

The root of this issue is money—$5,000 precisely.

According to Spyro, during his recent appearance on the Echoo Room podcast, Ubi Franklin had used Davido’s name to get him to perform at an event with the claim that he was going to pay. But that was simply not the case. He said,

Davido was meant to perform at Iyanya’s birthday, and Ubi came to inform me that Davido wanted us to perform as well and that we would be paid $5,000 each. I called him to the side and said, ‘Bro, first of all, I don’t charge $5,000. The least I charge in Nigerian currency is ₦20 million.

He added,

On getting there, Davido was on stage. He came down from the stage, and I was immediately called up by Ubi Franklin, and the MC immediately announced my presence. At that point, I couldn't decline because of the dignitaries. I then called Ubi after the performance and asked for the money he said David would give us.

The allegations levied against Ubi Franklin

According to Spyro and the receipts he posted online after he reluctantly performed at the event, he spent months chasing after Ubi Franklin, asking him to pay him the $5,000 they agreed on.

From early November to late December, Spyro claims he consistently reminded the music executive about his payment, which Franklin promised he would sort out

"Oga Ubi, it's not nice that I have to be chasing you for money I worked for, considering that it's not even close to my charge. Please fix this," said Spyro to Franklin in one of the WhatsApp screenshots.

A threat?

On December 24, 2024, Spyro once again reminded Ubi Franklin about the outstanding payment, saying,

Big man, it's 24th today, and yet nothing on the money. Whatever happens today, please take it that I have tried.

However, the music executive perceived his statement as a threat and asked, "You threatening me, Spyro? Okay."

The car and the 10% Commission issue

After Spyro's interview on the Echoo Room went viral, Ubi Franklin came out to speak on a separate issue, asserting that the singer owed him a 10% commission for a car worth ₦105,000,000 he helped him buy.

However, Spyro maintained that he had an agreement with the car dealership to promote the car for 10% off, which he claimed they agreed to. In the screenshot the singer posted to his Instagram story, he offered to pay out of pocket to avoid any issues and paid ₦100,426,500 after making the promotional video.

The online callouts