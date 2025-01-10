Gospel singer Moses Bliss and wife Marie welcome first child

Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss and his wife Marie have shared exciting news that their cosy family of two has become a happy threesome.

The pair announced the news on January 10, 2024, via a series of Instagram posts from the maternity shoot. The adorable pregnancy photoshoot showed the glowing new mum cradling her baby bump alongside her husband.

The caption of the collaborative post read, "This is the doing of the Lord. “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think,... unto him be glory. Amen.” Ephesians 3:20-21 KJV."

The singer also marked the joyous occasion with a new song commemorating the birth of their baby boy. Moses posted a snippet of the music video and accompanied the post with the caption, "This is the doing of the Lord. We are in awe of His mercy🙏🏽 Join us to thank God for blessing our family with a baby boy. This song is our testimony. The official video is now out on my YouTube channel."

Fellow celebrities, fans, and followers trooped to the comment section with happiness to congratulate the new parents.

See some comments below:

Congratulations to my Geeeee and his blessed wife @marieblissofficial love you guys and our baby 🤍🤍🤍

JOY, this is the doings of the lord. Congratulations family.

Congratulations fam, an incredible doing of the LORD🙌🙌🙌glory

Blessings to your family. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Bliss