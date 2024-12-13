God told the church leaders I should be made the first C&S Bishop - Shina Peters

Legendary Afro-Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, on Friday said he was ordained as a Bishop in accordance with God’s directive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in 2021, Shina Peters was ordained as a Bishop at Cherubim and Seraphim Church of God, in the Iju area of Lagos State.

The musician, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the leadership of the church received divine instruction on his ordination.

He said the instruction which was divinely delivered to the leadership of the church came years before he accepted the ordination.

He said: “The Almighty God said that I should be made the first bishop in the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of God. He told the leaders of the church.

“God said this is because I am the only musician who has been consistent in using the hymns in my music and performances, and with this, I have won many souls for Christ.

“You know my music is usually taken from the hymns.

“And I tried to dodge the ordination for a while until God finally got me arrested.”

Speaking about his career, Peters expressed satisfaction over his growth and appreciated God for guiding him through the years.

“I am fulfilled, I am contented. The only thing I always ask my creator for now is to keep me more enlightened in His word and the grace to get closer to Him.

“There is absolutely nothing I want to ask again than to continue to give thanks to God for my achievements so far, by His grace.

“When I go down memory lane and I think about those we started the journey of life together, who is no more, I remain grateful to my creator.