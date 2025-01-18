God forbid - Cubana Chief Priest issues fresh denial over Burna Boy's baby mama claim

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, real name Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, has given fresh fuel to his baby mama drama which started online earlier in the month.

This is as the socialite, for the umpteenth time, denied fathering a child with his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, the Kenyan single mother.

Cubana’s latest reaction to the drama came after Hellen claimed Burna Boy’s associates , Lucky Udu and Abu Salami asked her for bedroom favours and a percentage of every money the singer sends to her.

She further claimed the associates tried to force her to say Burna had already helped her when in fact she’s only received $350.

Recall that earlier in the month, at the start of the public spat between Cubana and Burna, the Grammy award winning singer had offered financial assistance to Hellen, promising to relocate her to Nigeria and take care of her and her son.

Lucky Udu has since denied Hellen’s allegations, saying he neither demanded sexual favours from her nor did he ask for any form of percentage.

However, speaking out amid this fresh back and forth, Cubana took to social media to again deny knowing Hellen talkless of fathering a baby with her.

He wrote in pidgin, “God forbid that I have a child and abandon my child. You born for big man na dragging you wan use am drag the big man. You say you born for me, I dey is ok come to Nigeria, you say make I send money first-day baby dey hungry, say hospital bill choke, say you collect the loan, come on I no need you to hospital. I don’t even know you from anywhere, no trace, whatsoever.