Genevieve Nnaji halts social media break for New Year with stunning images

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, has served up elegance in her newly-released images.

The ace screen goddess took to her social media accounts in the early hours of January 1, 2025 to post the photos.

Nnaji, 45, also shared a positive message to her fans to celebrate the New Year.

She wrote,

Happy New Year my love. Wishing you the very best 2025 has to offer. God bless you and stay safe.

The post from the award-winning actress appealed to many of her fans because of her recent public demeanour.

The actress is now known to show up on social media only on rare and special occasions.

Reacting to her post, some of her fans appreciated the Mbaise-born film star and also returned the positive wishes to her.

A comment from a fan reads,

Happy new year my forever favorite/ goat . I wish you a very successful year.

A user on X who recognises the multi-award winning thespian's contributions to the movie industry in Africa wrote,

Happy new year to you Genny. The one one only screen goddess of Africa

Time for a new movie?

Some fans mentioned their desire to see the actress again in a feature film. Her last project was Lionheart where she played Adaeze and also produced and directed the film.

The movie was her directorial debut and it was acquired by online streaming service Netflix, making it the first Netflix original film from Nigeria.

A fan identified as Oluwafemi Onatunde wrote,