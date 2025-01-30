Genevieve Nnaji and Flavour N'abania spark reactions as they enjoy time out together

Veteran Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji and popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N'abania recently spent time together in a cozy atmosphere.

Taking to his Instagram page, 41-year-old Flavour born Chinedu Okoli posted a video of him and the actress together.

The 45-year-old movie star then reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Ijele 1" with cute emojis.

This has sparked reactions from social media users who consider the actress their fave.

Netizens react

An Instagram user commented, "Genevieve is a celebrity to other celebrities."

Another netizen remarked on the seemingly translucent personality of the seasoned thespian. "I feel the reason they all respect her is that she’s not always available for anybody.. that earn her respect."

Commenting on the ageless beauty of Genevieve, a user wrote, "Genevieve has been the same way since I’ve known her!!! This woman no dey age at all 😍 Please she should share her secret with us at this point."

Some fans wasted no time in remarking on the chemistry between both stars.

"I wish they can create babies together 🥰🥰🥰," wrote a fan.

"When are they getting married????" another earnestly asked.

Genevieve Nnaji is an award-winning actress and filmmaker known for producing and directing the first Netflix film from Nigeria and the first Nigerian submission for the Oscars.

Flavour, on the other hand, is widely known across Africa and the world for his hit song 'Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)'.