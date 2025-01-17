Funke Akindele reacts to fan's question about her sex life

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has been stunned by an invasive question a fan asked her on social media about her sex life.

The award-winning filmmaker posted three pictures on Instagram on January 16, 2024, promoting songs from the soundtrack of her latest film Everybody Loves Jenifa; sparking reactions from her followers.

Among the thousand encouraging comments from Akindele's fans and followers, one in particular stood out to her; a fan asking if she makes time for sex and intimacy amid her hard work.

She asked, "Mama hope u Dey get time dey collect pr**k? u are trying with the hard work. Create time to collect preek and massage. I love u and all u do."

Taken aback, the actress responded, saying. "judasthebeadmaker ha!!! Madamu 😂😂😂😂🏃‍♀️‍➡️🏃‍♀️‍➡️🏃‍♀️‍➡️"

The actress was not the only one who was stunned by the fan's concern, many other Instagram users shared their thoughts on it.

See reactions below:

what's this 😂🤣🤣

wetin be this now 😩🤣

olorun saanu😮🤦‍♀️cos wetin be dis keh.

very necessary ohhhhh😁😁😁

To think she ended it with ‘’I love you and all you do’’. The audacity is sending me. 😂

How can someone just sit down to ask a total stranger who doesn’t know him/her from Adam; this kind of personal question? Some people have mind oo

A concern citizen 😂😂😂😂 am suspecting her oo 😂😂😂 with the I love u 🥰 😂😂😂😂

yes i get it seems funny but you see home training? it can never be overrated from home training you know boundaries, privacy , and space this is not audacity to me.

The gift of home training and the intuition to know what to say to people or not, can never be overrated. I thank God for my ethical values and that of my circle of friends. Because , what is this?

Very very valid question 😂😂😂