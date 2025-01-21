Funke Akindele reacts to fan who asked her to have more children

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has responded to an overzealous fan who urged her to give her twin sons a sibling.

In the now-viral clip from Akindele's Snapchat account, a fan named Remmy said to her, "The twins need a new brother/sister." The actress found the fan's comment humorous, telling her that she would hand the baby over to her.

"Don't worry, I have registered your name and I will find your address. It is you that would carry the baby and be doing, 'baby, baby don't cry' and back the baby," said the filmmaker, after which she blew the camera a kiss.

Even though Remmy's comment about having another child was well received by the filmmaker, other social media use's did not take it lightly, with many emphasising the need for others to exercise self-control and to mind their own business.

See comments below:

She's just being nice with this response, She knows what response is best for this person, Una no go rest from ppl matter face una own business.

people talk about having children like carrying pregnancy and nursing babies is stress free… u think say she be ur mama wey born full ground forget her own life …. Talk about a woman busy making her own money….God abeg o

I just love her energy to trolls and everything 😂 she makes jokes out of everything, peaceful being

I think minding your business should be a course study in Nigerian university cus clearly some people don't have it🤦

You people don’t have sense on this social media Sha, disgracing your families online

Una sha like to dey test pple patience sha

So 2 kids is not enough for any sane human,na you go tell her how to add more.