Former Miss Nigeria Edna Ibru dies in London after brief illness

Former Miss Nigeria, Mrs Edna Ibru, has died in London after a brief illness.

The news of her demise was made known in a statement issued by her son, Dr. Paul Aidido Ibru, on Saturday.

The statement reads, “Our amazing mother passed into glory on Wednesday 15, January 2025 after a brief illness.

“Until her death, she was full of life and we never expected her to leave us so soon, but we cannot question the will of God in her precious life.

“She was a lover of people, a mediator, a mother to many, outrageously humorous, deeply caring, down to earth, full of stories all of the time, and we will miss her very dearly.”

ALSO READ: Chidimma Adetshina reflects on her journey as she clocks 24

He added that her burial arrangement would be announced by the family at a later date.

Mrs. Ibru (nee Park) was a former First Lady of Delta State. She was married to Olorogun Felix Ibru, the first executive Governor of Delta State. They have two children together, Paul and Sheri Felix Ibru.

She emerged as Miss Nigeria in 1964 and went on to become the first Nigerian/African to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe.

In a 2016 interview with ThisDay newspaper, Mrs. Ibru was asked the question, “If you die today where do you think you will go?” she responded, “I am not quite sure but I know I am going somewhere and I know I will come back (on the day of resurrection). But when I die, what I want is good music.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria has never won Miss Universe but these 10 countries have won many times