Fans left confused as singer Chike poses with mystery woman in new post

Fans and celebrities alike have been put in a daze over Nigerian singer Chike's new post, featuring a mystery woman.

On November 20, 2024, the singer took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself and the mystery woman whose head rested on his shoulder, backing the camera. The pair were captured in a single picture, sporting Nigerian traditional attire: Chike in the Igbo traditional wear and the lady in the Yoruba cultural attire.



Chike wrote in his caption, "When I wake for morning, I thank God for you! #CelebrationOfBeauty #Mma," and his post left countless fans confused over the meaning of the post, immediately sparking reactions.

Nigerian singer Teni expressed her confusion in the comment section, saying, "Stop rough play oooo," and another fan wrote, "Omo I almost had an heart attack😩 my man pls don’t break my heart oo😩"

Some followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages as they perceived that perhaps Chike might be getting married soon.

An Instagram user said, "Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳"

"You better not break my heart coz I’m not smiling at this picture," said another heartbroken fan, and another commented, "What going on here? 😢"

Many Instagram users shared their humorous reactions in the comment section, "Chike just dey threaten us back to back ... Boo of the booless trying to unboo all of us."

"Abeg, if u don marry we no wan see ham, we no wan know😭😭"

"Relax guys! It’s his mum," another person wrote, which attracted many laughing emoji's.