Eezeetee attempted to ‘keep me in servitude,’ Mercy Chinwo finally replies ex-manager

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, who has been embroiled in a public spat with her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka Eezeetee, has finally broken her silence.

On Saturday, Mercy released her side of the story in a lengthy statement signed by her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi. In it, she accused her former record label boss of contract fraud.

Recall that Eezeetee, who is the founder of the record label EeZee Conceptz, had earlier been accused of exploiting the singer, allegedly diverting approximately $345,000 from her digital platforms and events without disclosing the transactions and remitting her share.

Although Eezeetee has denied any wrongdoing, Mercy further accused him of contract fraud in her lengthy statement.

The 34-year-old singer accused the music executive of replacing the original contract she signed with him when she joined the record label in 2017 with a new one in 2019 without her knowledge.

She added that Eezeetee refused to give her a copy of the contract in 2017 till the contract duration expired in 2022.

The singer alleged that the new contract was designed to “keep me in servitude” as it allocated lifetime ownership of all music works to Eezeetee.

Mercy also accused Eezeetee of modifying financial reports and failing to remit her share of digital streaming earnings.

She claimed that Eezeetee retained $274,000 in digital platform revenues without her knowledge or consent.

The singer also accused Eezeetee of doctoring reports received from Symphonic, Africori, and YouTube by not declaring the correct revenue split to be paid to her.

Mercy narrated how Eezeetee reneged on an agreement reached during a reconciliation meeting at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, office despite apologising and promising to make amends,

She, therefore, demanded that Eezeetee explain the disappearance of the original 2017 contract and the introduction of the new 2019 contract, urging him to inform the public about the actual state of the two contracts.

The statement from Merry Chinwo, which is entitled ‘Mercy Chinwo and Mr. Ezekiel Thankgod (Eezetee): Setting The Record Straight,’ reads in part;

“We are Solicitors to Minister Mercy Chinwo, hereinafter referred to as Minister Mercy.

“It is with deep concern that we address the recent controversies surrounding Minister Mercy’s relationship with Mr. Ezekiel ThankGod (Eezeetee), her former manager. While we would have preferred to maintain silence on this matter, the severity of the falsehoods being circulated compels us to clarify the facts and set the record straight.

“Contrary to the sensational narratives, Minister Mercy did not initiate any court action case against Mr. Ezekiel ThankGod (Eezeetee) regarding her music catalogue. At no point has she claimed that a 50/50 revenue split from her DSP earnings is unfair. The issues with Mr. Eezeetee are, in fact, grave matters that have posed significant threats to her life and cannot be easily exhausted, but she has preferred to remain silent.

“By the fourth year (of Mercy’s contract with Eezeetee), the relationship had become extremely toxic, as Minister Mercy started to endure untold verbal and emotional assault that literally affected her person. Eezeetee would threaten her with statements like: “I will deal with you, I will mess you up, I made you whom you are, I can shut you up, and nobody will hear you again, I will destroy your career” including the use of the “F” word, sadly on different occasions. Extremely hostile, antagonistic and abusive.

“He falsely listed himself as the writer of all her songs, to receive revenues as both writer and producer. He refused to remit her a penny from the publishing revenue for the past seven years, from inception till date and Minister Mercy didn’t make it an issue. He did not remit his ‘choiced’ 50% of the Digital Streams earnings from 2022 to 2024 — a complete two years.

“Eezeetee claimed he has paid her over $600,000; that couldn’t have been the reason for the issues. Minister Mercy recorded and released almost 40 songs with him. Whatever he has remitted to her is from the 50% ratio, and she has never complained about the percentage.

“Apostle Anselem attempted to help resolve the matter on several occasions. We were advised to forgive and forget, and we happily did. Eezeetee was told to remit Minister Mercy’s due, and everyone agreed on an independent audit. A neutral auditor was appointed. The audit was about to start when Eezeetee pulled out and refused to comply further on the excuse that his lawyer was not at the meeting where the audit was agreed upon. The auditor had to resign for lack of cooperation. Having seen the volume of revenue coming, he had to manipulate a new contract.

“Minister Mercy firmly believes that the Lord has settled her and wiped away her tears, reaffirming her position that these issues are not beyond resolution. However, Eezeetee should tell the world as he has been doing, what happened to the 2017 contract she signed in Port Harcourt? What is the reason behind the introduction of a new Lagos-based contract in 2019? Why was the document forged? and why has he refused to inform the public about the true state of the two contracts.