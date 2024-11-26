DJ Cuppy goes viral on LinkedIn over her odd and funny request

The latest post from Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has courted public reaction on LinkedIn because of how funny and unexpected it is.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, the 'Gelato' crooner took to her LinkedIn page with over 15,000 followers to post a request believed to be aligned with her most recent desires. It, however, came off as funny and odd because of the nature of the platform.

Posting a selfie of her eyes closed, DJ Cuppy wrote, "LinkedIn… I'm looking for a man in finance: 6 foot, brown eyes 🧐😫"

The post has since gotten several reactions from users on the platform. Some people were amazed by the move while others joined in the fun to laugh at the joke.

"The Question is, why would the man you are currently looking for, fall madly in love with you? Money or fame should not be part of the answer," wrote a user.

"For the first time I’m seeing a funny post on LinkedIn and I’m happy it’s coming from a billionaire daughter hence the HOD of LinkedIn won’t find it funny 😄. Thank you Cuppy for bringing some fun to this serious app 😊😊😊. Phewww, #finallyicansmileonlinkedin" another commented.

"LinkedIn content creators after seeing this post: Here are 5 venture capital lessons I learnt from Florence Otedola's aka DJ Cuppy, recent post on LinkedIn about looking for a man in finance," someone else wrote.