Davido will buy a chain for $30k and claim it’s $100m - Portable says OBO living fake life

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known by his stage name Portable, has called out afrobeat singer Davido, real name David Adeleke, for living a fake life.

Additionally, the controversial street singer accused Davido of trying to mislead him into signing a record deal that would not have been beneficial to him.

Portable made the allegations in a recent video that surfaced online, claiming Davido advised him against signing with Sony Music, recommending Empire Records instead.

Furthermore, the street singer disclosed that he later found out Davido himself is signed to Sony Music, the same record he’d advised him not to sign with.

On the fake life allegation, Portable claimed Davido exaggerates the value of the things he buys, saying he would claim a watch he bought for $30,000 is worth $100 million.

In the end, Portable prayed that the fake life would not turn out to be harmful to Davido before praying for God to bless Wizkid.

Portable said: “You gave me bad advice in Atlanta. Did you pay for my flight? You told me not to go to Sony but to join Empire, saying Azaké is there. This is what Davido said.

“I shared the advice with my promoter, only to find out Davido is with Sony and getting paid well.”

“Fake love, fake life. You’ll buy a chain for $30,000 and claim it’s worth $100 million. Your fake life and fake love will harm you. Big Wizzy, God bless you.”

Portable’s mention of Atlanta in his fresh attack on Davido refers to the time he had a public spat with the afrobeat singer after they met in Atlanta last year.

The spat, which played out publicly on Social Media, started when both men had dinner in Atlanta on 7 June, 2024.

After the dinner, Portable accused Davido of giving him “bad advice”, arguing that Davido’s recommendation to sign with Empire rather than Sony Music was not in his best interest.