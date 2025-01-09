Cynthia Morgan reveals why she has refused to reach out to Burna Boy

Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan, popularly known by her former stage name, Cynthia Morgan, and now known as Madrina, has opened up on her relationship with Burna Boy.

The Benin-born singer and songwriter, in her most recent post on Instagram, revealed the real reason why she has refused to reach out to the Afrobeats superstar artist.

The reason, she noted, is that Burna Boy is probably still angry with her for believing Uju Stella who alleged that he impregnated her in 2016.

She added that while she wishes the 'Last Last' crooner born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu all the best, she will not reach out to him because he eventually admitted to the act online eight years later despite being upset with her for believing the story at the time.

In her words,

For those of you sending me messages to reach out to Burna Boy, I won't.

If it was me, I would reach out but he (sic) probably still mad I didn't believe he didn't impregnate Uju Stella in 2016. That's what most men do.

She added,

They lie and get mad when you don't believe them....something he finally admitted to online 8 years later.

She concluded,

Ya all leave me alone. All the best damini...

In an interview with HIP TV in 2015, Cynthia Morgan confirmed that she and Burna Boy are very good friends. She added that the picture of them kissing on the lips making the rounds at the time was "very real".