Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged babymama promised help by Burna Boy

Hello, everyone; my name is Hellen; I am the lady who has a child with Cubana Chief Priest. It has reached a point where I feel like things are not going the way it is supposed to go.



They chased me out of the house since last year; I have been trying to send my baby daddy pictures, but he blocked me on Instagram.



The WhatsApp that we used to chat on blocked me, so I don’t know what to do anymore. I just need this baby to have a better life like other kids, children are blessings.



So, I was just requesting that you are, paschal, this is your son. We are struggling right now, feeding hand to mouth I am tired.



The baby is now two years old; he turned two on Friday.



I am just requesting I need shelter; I don’t have a place where I constantly stay that much. Here is where I stay right now (shows a ghetto environment). I am begging you, please bear with me; I need the baby to have a better life.



The baby is supposed to have started school because he has turned two, but I don’t have money to take my child to school; I don’t even have money to feed him it just hand to mouth.



It has not been easy; my baby has not eaten anything since yesterday. I just have to go and ask a neighbor to give me porridge so I can give it to the baby. I am just requesting that you help your baby. Everything that you said to me did not break me, but it broke the baby.