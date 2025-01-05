Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged babymama promised help by Burna Boy

The ongoing fight between Grammy award winner, Burna Boy and socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has brought about blessings for two persons.
Burna Boy has promised to offer assistance to a woman identified as Hellen who cried out for help claiming to be Cubana’s babymama.
Prior to Burna’s promise of help, the alleged babymama, in a viral video, cried out over her struggle with homelessness.
She claimed that attempts to contact Cubana for help amid her struggle has been futile, revealing that she has been homeless since last year.
Furthermore, she claimed that Cubana had blocked her on Instagram and WhatsApp after she contacted him about her situation. She said,
Hello, everyone; my name is Hellen; I am the lady who has a child with Cubana Chief Priest. It has reached a point where I feel like things are not going the way it is supposed to go.
They chased me out of the house since last year; I have been trying to send my baby daddy pictures, but he blocked me on Instagram.
The WhatsApp that we used to chat on blocked me, so I don’t know what to do anymore. I just need this baby to have a better life like other kids, children are blessings.
So, I was just requesting that you are, paschal, this is your son. We are struggling right now, feeding hand to mouth I am tired.
The baby is now two years old; he turned two on Friday.
I am just requesting I need shelter; I don’t have a place where I constantly stay that much. Here is where I stay right now (shows a ghetto environment). I am begging you, please bear with me; I need the baby to have a better life.
The baby is supposed to have started school because he has turned two, but I don’t have money to take my child to school; I don’t even have money to feed him it just hand to mouth.
It has not been easy; my baby has not eaten anything since yesterday. I just have to go and ask a neighbor to give me porridge so I can give it to the baby. I am just requesting that you help your baby. Everything that you said to me did not break me, but it broke the baby.
Burna has since reacted to the video with a promise to help her. He promised to relocate her to Nigeria, give her shelter, put her son in school, and give her a job. He wrote,
We will relocate you to Nigeria, give you shelter, put your son in school, and give you a job. Also, by the grace of God @burnaboyfootballacademy will build him into a football star. @luckyudu please find her contact for me.
Reacting to Burna’s post, content creator, Lucky Udu disclosed that he had tracked the woman down. Taking to IG, he shared
I just found her Boss @burnaboygram she’s super excited! Almost crying sef…Her life is changed for good! I Dey your dm sir.
This offer of help from Burna came just hours after he fulfilled an earlier promise of $30,000 to a young phone repairer who claimed to be Cubana’s brother.
Recall that in 2023, a woman claiming to be Cubana’s babymama called him out for abandoning his child. It was alleged that the woman who resides in Kenya was abandoned by Cubana.
The reports fizzled out after Cubana debunked it, boasting that he is rich enough to cater to any child he has outside of wedlock.
He dared the person behind the report to conduct a DNA test on the baby and vowed to double the expenses if the child was his.