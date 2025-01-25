Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama hints killing herself, son in cryptic post

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest, real name Pascal Ogechukwu, has shared some rather worrisome cryptic posts on her Instagram story.

The Kenyan lady shared the cryptic message by way of four posts on her Instagram story, suggesting she is planning to end her life alongside her son’s.

She started by saying that the truth about the paternity of her child will come out one day and that God will fight for her son’s rights.

In the second post where she spoke directly to Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen called on the socialite to be ready to bury his son.

She however told the socialite in the following post that he should not bother about showing up for her own burial, saying he should rather just come for his son.

In the third post, Hellen shared images of sharp objects and said they are sharp enough for use before telling the socialite to bury the remaining meat.

In the fourth post, Hellen thanked and prayed for forgiveness for those who insulted her over the paternity issue with Cubana Chief Priest. She also thanked those who reached out her on the issue in a good way.

On a final note in the fourth post, Hellen said it will be her last post.

She wrote, “God will fight for my sons rights no matter what one day the truth will come out.

“Pascal burial is loading come and burie ur son am not scared of diein I have had enough of you come burie ur son since you have neglected this boy come and burie him Dnt wrry dnt come for my burial just come for ur son.

“At list are very sharp to use come for the remaining meat and go burie.

“Thanx alot for who insulted me and thanx alot for people who reach out in agood way this going to be my last post my God forgive everyone who insulted me and my son shalom.”