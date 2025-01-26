Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama drinks poison, hospitalised after suicide threat

Hellen Ati, the Kenyan lady who is allegedly the baby mama of Pascal Ogechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, has landed in the hospital after drinking a poisonous substance to end her life.

This is according to Black Cinderella, a lawyer friend of Hellen. This development comes less than 24 hours after Hellen threatened to end her life on social media, as reported by Pulse on Saturday, January 25, 2024.

Black Cinderella notified the public of Hellen’s current state with a video of the alleged baby mama on a hospital bed, looking to be in some discomfort.

The lawyer claimed Hellen was attempting to take her life by drinking a substance for the third time. She added that Cubana Chief Priest should be dancing and rejoicing by now.

The caption to the video read: “Hello everyone, as a lover of transparency, I just wish to drop this video here on the 26th January 2025. Cubana Chief Priest should be dancing by now and rejoicing. He has subjected @hellen_ati into depression and suicidal thoughts and my heart goes out to his son Pascal Okechukwu…who needs a mother now more than ever.

"This is not the first time I am restless finding Hellen’s whereabouts. This is the third time she is attempting to drink a substance to end her misery. The other year I got a call she prefer to unalive the baby by throwing him and herself from 4th floor..🤲🤲 I am tired of seeing such things happening to a friend and now my sister.

"Hellen is battling depression and mental torture due to what Chiefpriest is subjecting her to online and offline. I now believe the matter is spiritual too.. life hasn’t been kind to this lady and she keeps saying her mother who passed away is asking her that they go on a journey where she will find happiness.

"At this rate I am unable to do anything and yet I can’t just sit and watch her going through all this . Dear Cubana Chiefpriest, why can’t you be a man for once with a human heart. Hellens first baby daddy lives with his child and is taking good care of his child . Then there is you , you just decided to despise your own child and use a certain hatred towards your own son. Will Hellen be mad to be fighting like this if she doesn’t know you impregnated her.

"Take up your responsibility, you said she should do DNA test and sponsor it herself , if that is the case we are ready to raise the money it will cost and after that DNA you will make sure you do the needful! Pascal OKECHUKWU is your son and there’s no doubt about it.. Do the needful while they are still alive.

"I personally will never forgive you if you succeed in sending them out of this world. The insults from Nigerians is too much yet something you know you got naked together and performed well. I ask again what else can you do to this mother and child . I am parallel stressed too but I can’t leave my friend alone in all this . Hang in there @hellen_ati I got you and baby always and forever.”