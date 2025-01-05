Cubana Chief Priest, Burna Boy in war of words, strong allegations sent both ways

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, and music superstar, Burna Boy, are currently locked in a war of words on social media.

Although not much is known about the cause of the tirade, what is known is that it all started on Saturday after Burna took to Instagram to pointedly throw strong shade at the socialite, describing him as a low-budget Rick Ross.

The nickname is a comparison to American rapper, Rick Ross, who is known for his larger-than-life persona and physical body weight.

In another post, Burna Boy claimed that Cubana Chief Priest should not forget he is an “Azaman”, urging him to remember his associate, “Omo Igbo” has been arrested in America, as he warned that he might be next.

Burna wrote in Pidgin English,

“No forget say u be Azaman o. And dem don gbe your plug wey him name na Omo Igbo for ATL. And na u be next. #OwerriRickyrozay.”

Cubana Chief Priest quickly responded in a series of posts where he lashed out at Burna for being jealous of his success.

The socialite, in his response, also claimed Burna’s Grammy win is linked to having a relationship with the embattled American rapper Diddy. He wrote,

It’s so clear because how is it even possible that someone who brags to be so rich go dey live in so much pain? Wetin dey pain you? Shebi na you be African princess.



Only you rush bend down collect Grammy only you still dey cry. Oil full your Grammy we know how painful it was that’s why you want everybody to feel the pain with you. You really suffer I understand you.

The socialite also took a swipe at Burna Boy’s recent statement about “suffering PTSD” after being attacked by a fan during a recent Greater Lagos concert, sarcastically linking it to his association with Diddy.

Continuing the attack on Burna in another post, Cubana Chief Priest went down memory lane recounting how he paid the singer N1 million to perform as a backup artiste for his birthday celebration in 2018.

Writing in Pidgin English, the socialite said,

Owerri Rick Ross. What a blessing! See where Dem dey rate me put. Me & Rosay #CpNosmall 2018. Na 1m Naira I pay you to perform as backup artiste for my birthday.



He supported this claim with a video and a couple of pictures.



I get pictures & videos where you dey perform for me. I go lie for you. We don dey chop this money before you meet us for queue be humble. Small boy,

The socialite went further to describe Burna Boy as “beggi beggi”, meaning a beggar in local parlance.

Cubana Chief Priest boasted that he had been making money long before Burna’s rise to fame, urging him to remain humble.

Additionally, the socialite alleged Burna is in the habit of getting into debt to live in luxury such as “debts involving luxury cars and jewellery.”

He expressed his readiness “to expose more” about Burna Boy’s personal and financial affairs.

In a direct response to the debt allegation, Burna Boy fired back at Cubana Chief Priest, dismissing his claims as baseless and accusing him of projecting his insecurities.

He defended his lifestyle, insisting that he pays for everything he owns, often in cash, and “does not have any debts.”