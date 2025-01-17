Court orders arrest of Mercy Chinwo’s former manager over $345k fraud

A federal court in Lagos State has ordered the arrest of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, over a $345k fraud.

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the presiding judge granted the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an ex parte motion for his arrest.

Bilikisu Buhari, representing the EFCC in court, cited legal provisions under Section 35(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 35, 36, 37, 38, and 39 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, to support the application.

The EFCC stated that they received a petition from the singer against her former manager after she accused him of receiving royalties from her digital platforms and events without informing her of the transactions. They also stated that the manager allegedly diverted about $345,000 without allocating the singer her share of the funds.

They added that if the manager cannot be apprehended, the EFCC would resort to a public summons to declare him wanted. The court has adjourned the case until January 24 for arraignment of the manager.

Recall that a few years after winning the Nigerian idol music contest, Chinwo got signed by the Eezee Global Record label and released several songs and videos afterward, which garnered sales and millions of streams and views across various music streaming platforms.