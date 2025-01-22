Chris Brown sues Warner Brothers over documentary labelling him a rapist

American singer Chris Brown has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery, alleging defamation and emotional distress over a docuseries that portrays him as a serial abuser.

The series, which aired in late 2024, revisits Brown's infamous 2009 assault on Rihanna and other alleged incidents involving violence against women. Brown, through his legal team, argues the documentary misrepresents events and includes fabricated details designed to harm his reputation.

The suit claimed Warner Bros. failed to conduct thorough fact-checking and intentionally sensationalised the narrative for profit. The singer maintained that the series falsely insinuates a pattern of abusive behaviour, ignoring critical context and legal outcomes in several cases. He also accuses the network of perpetuating a public smear campaign, asserting that he was not given an opportunity to present his side of the story during the production.

“To put it simply, this case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth. They did so after being provided proof that their information was false, and their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partners violence and aggressor herself,” the complaint alleged.

“Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex-related crime…but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser," they said.

The lawsuit detailed that Brown's career and personal relationships have suffered significant harm since the release of the documentary. His lawyers argue that Warner Bros.' actions constitute defamation, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Brown is seeking $500 million in damages for lost opportunities, reputational harm, and emotional trauma.