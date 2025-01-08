Chloe Bailey breaks silence on perceived romance with Burna Boy

American pop star, Chloe Elizabeth Bailey, has finally put to rest the speculations regarding her relationship with Nigerian superstar artist, Burna Boy.

The Atlanta-born entertainer touched on the perceived romance between her and the 'Last Last' singer during her appearance on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club podcast show.

The conversation got to the point when she was asked about her recent NAACP Image Awards nomination and if she would attend the event in the company of the Grammy award-winning artist.

At first, Chloe Bailey tried to evade answering directly but she eventually replied saying,

You’ll have to ask him.

The host went further to ask her about the moments they shared together in public in Lagos during the Detty December festivities.

Choosing to focus on her most exciting experiences in the city of Lagos instead, the 'Boy Bye' singer said,

Nigeria is so beautiful. I had the best time. I had some good food—I had pepper soup and lots of spicy chicken. It’s really good. I really had a great time.

She also remarked on her experience with Lagos nightlife, saying,

Yes, the nightlife. There were so many lights and cameras

Responding to the question of her relationship with Burna Boy and if they are dating, she said,

Well, I am a grown woman. I had a great time in Nigeria.

Regarding Burna Boy being seen with another woman shortly after she left Nigeria, Chloe commented,