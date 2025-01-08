Chidimma Adetshina reflects on her journey as she clocks 24

The first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024 and Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, is over the moon as she celebrates her 24th birthday.

The beauty queen, born Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina Onwe, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, released a video of her photo shoot in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous.

The SA-born Nigerian model added a note of reflection to the post on her Instagram page.

Adetshina remarked on the essence of living her truth and embracing her individuality.

The Miss Universe Nigeria titleholder also described herself as a "fierce" and "powerful" woman, noting that she is on a path to expressing herself authentically and showcasing her unique perspective to the world.

In her words,

BIG 24!!! 👑As I celebrate another year of life, I am reminded of the importance of embracing my individuality and living my truth.

My birthday shoot is more than just a photoshoot - it’s a reflection of my personality, style, and spirit.

She continued,

I want to use this opportunity to express myself authentically and showcase my unique perspective on the world. A fierce and powerful woman.

And added optimistically,

Here’s to another year of growth, learning, and self-discovery! I’m grateful for the love and support and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.

Chidimma took everyone by surprise when she came second at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant held in Mexico City, beating finalists from previous winner-countries such as Venezuela and Argentina.