Cardi B slams Offset, demands he signs divorce papers in heated rant

Things have taken a worse turn between estranged American couple Cardi B and offset amid their divorce proceeding and she has called him out, yet again.

On January 15, 2024, Cardi B publicly called out her estranged husband, Offset, in a fiery rant, accusing him of neglecting their children and stalling their divorce proceedings.

Cardi B expressed her frustration with Offset’s alleged behaviour, making it clear that she’s had enough.

She stressed, “I didn’t want to do this, but I don’t like when I’m at peace and a motherfucker wants to call me over and over, and then do little sht behind the scenes to piss me off. You want to see the kids? You just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday — your newborn."

Cardi B went on to allege that Offset didn't give any of their three children any Christmas gifts, including their newborn baby.

“You love your kids so much, but you didn’t buy them something for Christmas. You go to New York to buy your other kids gifts, but you ain’t bought my kids shit. You’re doing this just to spite me," she said.

She stressed, "You’re going to stop fucking playing with me, and you’re going to sign these fucking divorce papers."

“Stop using my kids as an excuse. You’re not going to use my kids as an excuse because these are the same kids that you didn’t buy anything for during Christmas," she concluded in anger.