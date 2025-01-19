Cardi B, Nigerian celebrities lament on how US TikTok ban will affect them

Celebrities have started reacting to the ban on TikTok in the United States of America, speaking on how it would affect them.

The Chinese-owned social media platform shut down in America on January 19 after its owners failed to sell the platform as mandated by a law enacted by US President Joe Biden, in April 2024 citing national security concerns tied to TikTok’s Chinese ownership.

Saturday night, TikTok went offline in America , leaving over 170 million American users without access to it.

Reacting to a jab thrown at her by a fan over the ban, American rapper, Cardi B, bragged that the TikTok ban would not affect her in any way.

The social media user with the X handle @1lex said rappers, especially Cardi B, who depend on TikTok to promote their music should find alternative jobs.

“Now, all the female TikTok rappers gotta find real jobs. You first, @imcardib,” the user wrote.

Responding, Cardi B said: “Babe, I’m getting a $7 million offer to do my own vitamins. I can retire you from your flipping burger job by tomorrow. Thank me though; I’ve been helping you get your $8.99 Twitter check.”

Some Nigerian celebrities have also reacted to the ban on TikTok with Yoruba actors Biodun Okeowo and Jigan Babaoja leading the charge with lamentations.

On his part, Jigan, who has been in the US for a while now, noted how boredom is about to start for him.

He said, “How a king of TikTok has been dethroned! Now, let the boredom begin.

"O ti da! Pitipiti is that you? E double Tap! Drop the boosting gloves on the X3, E gbe like yen de 1m likes.

"Invincible Ogo! Tamash Ogo! Radical Ogo! Anonymous Ogo! Smallz Ogo! Dare hola Ogo!

"O get me nsin?”.

Also lamenting, actress Biodun Okeowo revealed that news of the ban got her so emotional that she got teary. She said that even though she doesn’t make money off the app, it was the major app that helped her through heartbreak in 2021, adding that the app still lifts her mood anytime she is down.

She said, “I can’t believe I’m literally emotional about the TikTok ban in the US.

"I don’t make money on TikTok, but this app was the major app that helped me through heartbreak in 2021, and I still do anytime my mood is low.