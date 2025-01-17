Busta Rhymes charged with assaulting staff who was on the phone during work

Busta Rhymes is currently being charged with assaulting his assistant who was on the phone during work. An action that angered the rapper who is said to have punched the 50-year-old man identified as Dashiel Gables in an incident that occurred on January 10 in Brooklyn New York.

Rapper Busta Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting his assistant after turning himself in to the police on January 14.

According to The NY Post, the 52-year-old rapper got into an argument with Dashiel Gables on Friday, January 10 after he got upset that Gables was on his phone during work hours.

According to reports, they were both in the lobby of Gables’ apartment building in the Dumbo area of Brooklyn where things escalated with Busta allegedly punching him several times and leaving him with a swollen left eye.

Busta Rhymes reportedly took off after the incident, while Gables called 911 and was taken to a local hospital and treated for a reported eye injury.

This is not the legendary rapper's first running with the law. In 2006, he was arrested and charged with third-degree assault after punching a man who spat on his car.

In 2007, the New York rapper famous for his multiple hit records was charged with assaulting his former driver for which he was jailed for 6 months.

In 2008, Rhymes was temporarily refused entry to the UK due to "unresolved convictions".