Burna Boy splashes $1.5M on two wristwatches in one day

The wristwatches Burna went home with for that fee were 2 Richard Mille watches and a Patek Philippe.

In the viral video showing the purchase of the luxury fashion accessories, the self-acclaimed African giant could be seen wearing two wristwatches on both his wrists as he smiled in apparent excitement.

The voice of someone who appears to be one of Burna’s aides could be heard in the background excitedly announcing the cost of the singer’s latest luxury acquisitions.

The voice of another man who appears to be a staff at the luxury store could be heard in the background telling the singer about some of the specifications of the wristwatches, saying one of the Richard Mille watches is a Bubba Watson and had a factory diamond to which Burna responded, “no aftermarket”, meaning it is a limited edition.

Speaking about the other Richard Mille watch, the voice explained to Burna that it is the Rafael Nadal RM35-03. He added that in the Rafael Nadal generation, Burna’s new acquisition is the fourth one made.

As the camera panned to the man sitting across the table from Burna, you could see he was rethinking his life after seeing how much the singer splashed on watches.

Further into the video, Burna could be seen trying to count how many Richard Mille watches he now owns while a voice in the background said “imagine losing count of how many Richard Mille you got.”

Burna eventually solved the arithmetic puzzle, concluding that he now owns seven Richard Mille watches, including the two he just purchased.