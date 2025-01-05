Burna Boy gifts Cubana Chief Priest’s ‘brother’ promised $30,000, socialite reacts

Burna Boy, the Grammy winning Nigerian singer, has fulfilled his promise of a $30,000 gift to Bethel Okechukwu who identified himself as a brother to socialite and Davido’s associate, Cubana Chief Priest.

This is amid the ongoing fight between the award winning singer and the socialite which escalated on Saturday with several back and forth with very strong words.

As reported by Pulse, the feud started when Burna shared a cryptic post referring to Cubana as Owerri Rick Ross, casting aspersions on his source of wealth.

This post prompted a response from Cubana who claimed that Burna won the Grammy because he was intimate with embattled American entertainer, Diddy.

He also alluded to Burna’s humble days, recounting how he paid the singer N1million to perform as a backup singer at his birthday party in 2018.

In one of Burna’s attacks, he posted a video of Cubana’s supposed brother, Okechukwu’s struggles and promised to give him $30,000.

Less than 24hours after making the promise, Burna has fulfilled it. An Instagram post shows the Grammy winner made good on the promise, eliciting joy and gratitude from the Okechukwu.

In the video, Okechukwu is seen thanking Burna for the kind gesture, stating that the singer has helped him escape poverty. The post read,

“God is real, Odogwu @burnaboygram, God has used you to pull me out from poverty. I will be forever grateful. Please, people, help me thank him for me,”

As it has been since the start of the fight, Cubana has quickly responded to Burna’s latest antic, suggesting that the Okechukwu who received the $30,000 gift is not his biological brother.

Taking to his Instagram story, Cubana clarified that he has one biological older brother and two younger sisters.

He added that he does not owe his siblings anything as his money solely belongs to him and others should take responsibility for their own fortunes.He wrote,

"I have only one biological big brother & two kid sisters. They ain't doing so bad. Regardless, I owe them nothing, na my money. Make everybody find their own.”

Additionally, Cubana stated that his supposed brother was also a fast-rising singer and that the Grammy winner could also give him a free verse.He said,