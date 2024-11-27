Burna Boy behind Speed Darlington's latest arrest - Lawyer reveals

The drama is still ongoing as Deji Adeyanju reveals in a new post on X that Burna Boy is allegedly the one behind the latest arrest of Speed Darlington.

It appears the battle between Speed Darlington and Burna Boy is yet to reach a compromise as a new update has been introduced to the story.

Recall that Speed Darlington was earlier arrested in the early hours of November 27, 2024 and this was broken to the general public by his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

At the time of announcement on social media, Deji Adeyanju did not have a reason for the arrest to share with the public yet.

However, the Human Rights Lawyer has now revealed that Burna Boy allegedly ordered the arrest of Speed Darlington for the second time.

He alleged on his X page that Burna Boy is behind the harassment of Speed Darlington by the police. He also took a jab at Burna Boy's conscious artistry.

"Burna Boy behind harassment of Speed Darlington by the police. This is someone who has being singing against oppression and forming junior Fela now oppressing Akpi," Adeyanju wrote on X.