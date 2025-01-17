Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, stabbed in his home by intruder

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in the early hours of Thursday in his Mumbai home by a yet to be identified intruder.

According to reports, the 54-year-old movie star suffered six injuries, two of which are deep and one close to his spine.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery and is now recovering with doctors saying he is in a stable condition.

The actor’s camp, in a statement about the status of the actor, said

Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress.

It was gathered that the intruder gained entry into Khan’s home in the western suburb of Bandra and engaged a female employee in an argument.

On spotting the scene, Khan intervened, leading to a scuffle with the intruder, during which he was stabbed.

The movie star resides in the apartment with his wife Kareena Kapoor-Khan, also an actor, and their two children.

An investigation has been launched into the incident by the police who are now searching for the perpetrator.

This incident has seen movie stars and politically exposed figures in Mumbai ramp up their call for increased police presence in the city as concerns grow about safety and security in the area.

Khan is the son of former India cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.