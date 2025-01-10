Bolaji Ogunmola reacts to backlash over kiss scene with Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nigerian actress Bolaji Ogunmola has reacted to the controversy that followed the kiss between herself and Daniel Etim-Effiong in the promotional video for their new movie.

On January 9, 2024, the promotional video for the romantic movie Summer Rain was released on social media, and in the 5-second clip, Daniel was seen kissing his co-star. The singular action sparked reactions from social media users who expressed their disapproval of the kiss and highlighted his marriage to Toyosi.

As a result of the kiss, the pair faced some backlash online, and Toyosi began to trend on X because of the video. However, amid the backlash, Bolaji spoke up on X to shed some light on the situation.

She wrote, "Promotional shoot/ content is part of an actor’s contractual obligations. Were there cameras there? Yes.. tons of people there? Yes. Was he there as a husband no… he’s an ACTOR playing a character called adimchi who’s ridiculously in love with murewa. Was he professional yes!"

"1.3 impressions that’s just crazy. Summer rain in cinemas February 7th 2025. if we can get you like this on a 16 sec video, imagine the entire film," she added in another post.

See reactions to her post below:

Regardless,the kiss wasn’t necessary for the promotional shoot. There are many ways to communicate love eg eye contact

Ahahaha. You wan dey explain your job to Twitter people?? Oya nau

Did it get you people talking about the movie?? Yes. Did the promotion video work?? Absolutely. 🤣🤣🤣

To all the ladies saying they are actors, its all fun and games until its your Husbae 😂

Its very easy to analyse positively and be objective until it hits home 😂