Blackface pens open letter to 2face and Annie amid separation 'drama'

Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, popularly known as Blackface, has penned an open letter to his former bandmate, Innocent Idibia, best known as 2face or 2baba.

Blackface also addressed Annie, 2face's now-estranged wife and mother of two of his children in the letter.

He urged the separated couple to show decorum and approach their divorce proceedings with the utmost level of civility.

He began, "My open letter to Innocent Idibia and Annie Macaulay Idibia I bid to you both good tidings Mr & Mrs Idibia. I am reaching out to you guys in this time to remind us to show decorum and be civil with whatever proceedings you may be going through."

ALSO READ: Singer confronts 2face Idibia over alleged song theft

The dancehall singer and songwriter, who is also separated from his ex-wife, reminded 2baba and Annie that they are both public figures and role models that people look up to.

"As role models, we should always set good examples for this generation to emulate,and the older generations to be proud."

Blackface went further to note that all relationships have ups and downs; and as such, washing dirty linens in public may not be the best decision to take, especially during such a critical period.

"Let's keep it together in the family as every relationship has it's ups and downs."

Wrapping things up, he prayed for the family to successfully overcome this trying time.