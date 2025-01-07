Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez officially finalise divorce settlement

Iconic couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, have amicably settled their divorce.

The end of their two-year marriage will officially be February 20, 2025.

This revelation has been confirmed through court documents obtained by E! News on January 6.

It has also been revealed that the terms of the divorce settlement was suitable for both parties.

According to the settlement, both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will retain the earnings they individually acquired during their time together.

E! News further disclosed that neither party will be required to pay spousal support.

Lopez will revert to using her maiden name, "Lopez," after having changed it to "Affleck" following their wedding.

Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 20, 2024.

In the filing, the film star and singer noted that the date of their separation was April 26, 2024.

The date that the divorce was filed coincided with the anniversary of their Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022, after they first eloped in Las Vegas.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, first met in 2002 on the set of their movie Gigil, which came out the following year. At the time, Lopez was married to her second husband, Cris Judd.

The couple eventually divorced in 2003, and Lopez and Affleck then went public with their romance shortly after.

Lopez had been married three times before tying the knot with Affleck.

She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003.

She and singer Marc Anthony were joined in holy matrimony in 2004 and were married for a decade.

The union produced a set of twins.