BBNaija’s Frodd welcomes second baby girl with wife, says ‘‘GirlDad times two"

The two-time reality TV star announced the joyous news in an Instagram post where he captioned a video of him holding his two beautiful girls, “Double the love, double the joy- officially a #GirlDad times two! My heart is so full! #Blessed #DadOfGirls Hallelujah”

Recall that Frodd’s wife, Chioma had on August 28, 2024, announced that the couple were expecting their second child in an Instagram post.

She shared the good news on her Instagram page alongside photos of her cradling her protruding baby bump.

Chioma, on her Instagram Stories, expressed her admiration for Frodd, affectionately referring to him as a ‘sharpshooter’ as her second pregnancy is coming just a year after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their first child while Frodd was making his second appearance on the Big Brother Naija reality show, as he participated in the show’s ‘All Stars’ edition.

Recall that when the ex-BBNaija housemate celebrated his first daughter when she clocked 1 month, his excitement at being a first time Dad was palpable.

On the occasion, he wrote a beautiful message to his daughter, Elena, describing her as his twin and Big Brother’s grandchild.

Frodd went on to say Elena had brought so much peace into his family as he prayed for God’s blessings and love over her.