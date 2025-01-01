AY Makun's ex-wife Mabel mourns mother’s passing

Mabel Makun, the estranged wife of comedian and actor AY Makun, has shared an emotional tribute to her late mother, who passed away in 2024.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on New Years Eve, Mabel posted an emotional video containing clips from her mother's funeral and opened up about the pain of losing her.

Reflecting on the tumultuous year she endured, she wrote, "2024 was a year filled with roadblocks, challenges, and trials that pushed me to my limits. It was a difficult phase that tested me physically, mentally, and emotionally."

She added, "Who can dare to challenge the one that gives and takes life? No one. I was ready to give up all that I had to keep you alive but it was obvious that the doctors had reached their limits. Tears rolled down my cheeks when I could no longer hear the voice of the most treasurable gift in my life,my prayer warrior,you fought a good fight and for as long as I live,you will remain the strongest woman I know. My heart is broken and countless thoughts racing through my mind but my courage is not shattered."

Mabel expressed her determination to stay focused and pull through the new year despite her great loss.