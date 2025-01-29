AY Makun preaches against casting blame in broken marriages

Nigerian comedian and actor AY Makun has weighed in on the ongoing conversation surrounding 2Baba and Annie Idibia’s divorce, urging people to refrain from casting blame.



Taking to X on January 28, 2025, AY criticised the tendency of online commentators to sensationalise broken marriages, often without knowing the full story. He stressed that people should instead focus on why the institution of marriage is under attack rather than looking for who is at fault.

He wrote, "Instead of casting blame in broken marriages that you know nothing about, why not focus on the reasons why the institution itself is under attack. No one goes in with a plan to fail. It’s troubling to see online inlaws and blogs revel in sensationalism, often at the expense of those hurting. Real lives are involved—let’s choose empathy over drama and content. Some of you will never rest until you lead a fellow human to suicide."

His statement comes amid widespread discussions and criticism about singer 2Baba and Annie’s marital struggles, following the singer’s announcement that they have been separated and have filed for divorce.

On January 26, 2025, 2Baba wrote, "Hello to my beautiful people of all FEDERATIONS, WELL THIS THING I HAVE TO SAY IS SHORT BUT ALSO LONG.... I AND ANNIE MACAULAY HAVE BEEN SEPARATED FOR A WHILE NOW. AND CURRENTLY FILED DIVORCE... I WOULD GRANT A PRESS RELEASE SOON TO SAY MY STORY..NOT BECAUSE IT IS ANYONE'S RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE; BUT BECAUSE I LOVE MY PEOPLE AND I NEED THEM TO KNOW MY INNOCENCE OR OFFENSE. STAY BLESSED MY PEOPLE. I LOVE YOU ALL."