Annie Idibia reveals she suffered miscarriage of twins in 2024

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has revealed that she and her husband 2Baba suffered a miscarriage of twins in 2024.

She tearfully opened up about the loss during a heart-to-heart on a recent episode of the popular reality TV show Young, Famous, and African, acknowledging that the previous year was very difficult for her family.

“You know, like, the whole of last year… I wasn’t coming out enough. I was pregnant with twins. I had a miscarriage the whole time,” Annie tearfully shared.

“I wish I had someone in this group to say, ‘I’m pregnant, we’re going to have a baby’… And then we lost that. It was hard. I'm not saying you should pity me but I wasn't even sure if I could share this with any of my friends. It's only Innocent and my mum who knew about it."

Annie's sad revelation sparked reactions online from fans, followers, and other viewers of the reality TV show.

See comments below:

This is so sad

We’re wishing her healing, comfort, and all the support she deserves during this difficult time

Oh my God this is so sad

May God heal her cos this is so difficult to deal with. I think it’s also safe for her to stop giving birth for her own good. We should also try to manage our population better.

So sad. I hope she gets pregnant with twins again. Be nice to people most times, cos they may be going through things and your wicked comments could be the final straw that leads to their demise. Hmm