Actress Lizzy Anjorin speaks on online feud with Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur Lizzy Anjorin has broken her silence on her ongoing feud with fellow actress Iyabo Ojo.
In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Anjorin refrained from directly naming Iyabo but offered insights into her perspective on the situation between them and anyone else having issues with her.
When asked about the long-standing beef between her and her colleague, Anjorin said, "I don't want to mention any names. One thing about me is that I'm a business tycoon and I don't take things seriously."
The controversial actress took a jab at her critics, suggesting that they should focus on finding jobs and working hard like she does.
Once I say something, it's gone, and anything that doesn't bring me money I don't invest my time. For every attack, I have a counterattack that might be harsher and they have to accept it. That's why I don't go for people, it's not easy to survive in this country.
So if you say that Lizzy is having issues with people, you should ask 'Are they in the same business with me?' they are the trouble makers not me. They should go and get jobs and then they would realise how hard it is to succeed in business. Let's see what those people fighting me do for a living.
Merely days before Anjorin's interview on the Just Chude podcast aired, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo took to social media to issue a stern warning to her, accusing her of persistent harassment, cyberstalking, and targeting her loved ones.