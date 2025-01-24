Actress Jemima Osunde reveals she got food poisoning while on movie set

On January 23, 2025, the actress shared that she contracted Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) from set food during a shoot in Ibadan three years ago, leading to chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) that has affected her for the since then.

Osunde wrote, "My own stomach is my greatest op. Actually, my entire GIT. SMH. I’ve never regretted anything the way I regret taking that job and going with them to Ibadan to shoot under their care.. Got h pylori from set food and the aftermath GERD has left me fighting for my life the last 3 years. The past month has really been something. sigh.