Actress Jemima Osunde reveals she got food poisoning while on movie set

Nigerian actress Jemima Osunde has revealed that she has been battling severe health issues stemming from food poisoning she suffered while working on a movie set.
On January 23, 2025, the actress shared that she contracted Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) from set food during a shoot in Ibadan three years ago, leading to chronic gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) that has affected her for the since then.
Osunde wrote, "My own stomach is my greatest op. Actually, my entire GIT. SMH. I’ve never regretted anything the way I regret taking that job and going with them to Ibadan to shoot under their care.. Got h pylori from set food and the aftermath GERD has left me fighting for my life the last 3 years. The past month has really been something. sigh.
Fans and followers flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and shared similar struggles.
I’ve been on same thing, after taking ibuprofen for 3 weeks, with prescription o. It totally f*cked my stomach and esophagus lining. Been with this for about 5 months, the pain has reduced very significantly the last few weeks as I’ve been more intentional with getting better.
As someone who has dealt with this for two years it’s been the worst discomfort of my life. Try PPI’s to treat the h.pylori (prescribed ofc) and also Slippery Elm for GERD (as crazy as this may sound I got this from TikTok and it helped)
GERD is some scary condition. I was treating everything in the book except it till I met a very senior Medical personnel who diagnosed it just from the symptoms. D number of times I thought I was already a goner ehn.... Be strong, take d necessary precautions n you'll be fine.
We are sorry to hear this. These tips on managing GERD may help. Not eating within two hours of bedtime. Eating leisurely in a relaxed atmosphere. Decreasing portion size at mealtime. Chewing food thoroughly. Sleeping on the left side and raising the elevation at the head.