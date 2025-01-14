Actress Faithia Williams celebrates as son graduates with first-class degree

Veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has taken to social media to celebrate her son Khalid's latest achievement—his graduation with a first-class degree.

The beloved actress celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post on January 14, 202, congratulating her son on his feat at the University of Lagos.

Alongside Khalid's picture was caption, "Hmm, i’m short of words… Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah! My darling son, @khalidgram__ I’m overwhelmed with joy and gratitude as I celebrate your incredible achievement! You’ve worked tirelessly and persevered through the challenges, and today, you’ve emerged with a FIRST CLASS DEGREE from the University of Lagos’ Creative Department!"

Williams expressed her pride and gratitude; saying, "Alhamdulillah, My heart is bursting with pride and love for you, my darling son! As you embark on this new journey, I ask that you continue to be guided by faith, courage, and determination."

She added, "Hey Fam, please join me in praying for my son’s continued success, happiness, and fulfillment. May Allah bless him with wisdom, resilience, and prosperity on his path forward."

Followers and fans of the actress promptly took to the comment section to celebrate Khalid's accomplishment, showering him and his family with prayers and congratulatory messages.

