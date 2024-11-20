Unlock your potential: Stanbic IBTC unveils DiSEP 4.0, empowering Nigeria’s youth for a digital future

In our increasingly digital world, the demand for skilled professionals is more urgent than ever. As new technologies emerge and digital transformation continues, many young Nigerians are at a crossroads. They possess ambition but lack the essential skills needed to secure their place in the workforce. Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced the fourth edition of its Digital Skills Empowerment Programme (DiSEP) 4.0. This initiative aims to equip young Nigerians with the vital digital skills and certifications necessary for success in today’s rapidly evolving job market. Building on the successes of previous editions, DiSEP 4.0 is designed to make an even more significant impact on skill development across Nigeria. The programme aims to bridge the critical skills gap in the job market by offering young and ambitious Nigerians the opportunity to gain valuable skills and certifications. This initiative prepares participants for the workforce and gives them a competitive advantage in an increasingly challenging job environment.

DiSEP 4.0 is here to bridge that gap

Since its launch in 2021, DiSEP has empowered 640 young individuals from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This year’s initiative will expand on that success, offering even more opportunities for participants to learn, grow, and excel. By focusing on the skills employers’ demand today, we are not just preparing our youth for jobs but equipping them to become innovators in their fields. The DiSEP successes highlight the importance of investing in youth education and empowerment. Stanbic IBTC is shaping the future workforce and contributing to the nation's overall economic development by equipping young Nigerians with the necessary skills to thrive in a digital economy. With each passing year, the programme prepares young Nigerians for the challenges of today's job market and inspires them to become proactive contributors to the economy. Through initiatives like DiSEP, the future looks promising for the youths of Nigeria.

Why choose DiSEP?

This intensive programme presents a unique opportunity for young, resourceful individuals passionate about technology and eager to develop essential skills for a fast-tracked career. Through DiSEP, successful candidates will gain theoretical knowledge and the chance to prepare for and complete various professional certifications, further enhancing their employability.

What’s new in DiSEP 4.0?

This year, DiSEP will cater to a range of technical skills, with training and certification opportunities in:

1. Kubernetes

2. ⁠DevOps

3. ⁠Java

4. ⁠C#

5. ⁠NetCore

6. ⁠Software Testing and Automation The curriculum is designed to provide participants with hands-on experience, ensuring they are well-prepared to enter and thrive in the digital workforce.

Who can apply?

DiSEP invites applicants who meet the following criteria:

A minimum of a Second Class Lower degree in an Information Technology or Engineering-related course from an accredited university.

At least five credits in GCE, NECO, or its equivalent, including Mathematics and English.

Completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, with a discharge certificate available.

Candidates must not be older than 28 years old at the time of application.

The selection process

Shortlisted candidates will undergo an online pre-training assessment. This is essential to ensure all participants possess the foundational skills to succeed in the intensive programme.

Join us in shaping the future!

The Stanbic IBTC Digital Skills Empowerment Programme (DiSEP) 4.0 offers a transformative opportunity for young Nigerians to acquire the skills necessary to succeed in today’s digital economy. Whether you want to enhance your existing skills or start a new career, DiSEP is here to empower you. If you’re passionate about technology and eager to make a mark in the digital world, consider applying to DiSEP 4.0. Together, we can bridge the skills gap and prepare Nigeria's next generation of digital leaders. For more information and to apply, visit www.stanbicibtc.com and take the first step towards a brighter future!