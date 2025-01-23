Top 5 Fintech apps to help reach your money goals in 2025

At the start of a new calendar year, people make different resolutions, aiming to make desired changes to lifestyle, health, and even finances. For some, their New Year resolution is to hit the gym, eat healthy, and read more books, while for others, it offers an opportunity to begin a journey to financial freedom through saving or investing.

Nearly half of people who make New Year's resolutions set money-related goals, according to a survey published by Statista. While this varies by generation, it is generally high among young adults.

However, not many people know that specific tools, especially mobile applications, can make achieving their money goals feasible and easy. These platforms are also empowering young Nigerians to take control of their finances in ways that were once unimaginable.

Here is a list of the top five apps to help your personal finance management journey in 2025;

1. PiggyVest

PiggyVest is one of Nigeria's most popular fintech apps for personal finance management. It allows users to set savings goals and automate their saving process, whether it’s for an emergency fund, a vacation, or long-term financial goals.

The app also offers a range of savings options including Save for Later, Target Savings, and Flex Dollar, allowing users to save in Naira, Dollars, or even invest in fixed-income products.

Millennials love the platform because of its simplicity, ease of use, and the fact that it offers up to 15% interest per annum on savings, a rate that beats traditional bank savings accounts.

2. Cowrywise

For people looking to invest without the complexities often associated with traditional investment methods, Cowrywise is another app that simplifies investing. It provides users access to various investment products, such as mutual funds and treasury bills, which are ideal for people new to investing or looking to diversify their portfolios.

One of Cowrywise’s standout features is its ability to offer users automated, regular contributions to their investment accounts. With Cowrywise, you can start investing with as little as ₦1000, making it an ideal solution for young people who want to grow their wealth but don’t have a large initial capital.

3. Flashchange

Flashchange is becoming a household name for seamless digital assets trading in Nigeria. The app, available in Android and iOS versions, allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and receive money across multiple local and international channels.

What sets Flashchange apart from other exchange platforms is its commitment to providing competitive exchange rates, low transaction fees, and an intuitive user interface. This makes it not just a tool for crypto trading, but a gateway for Nigerians to access digital wallets and be a part of the global crypto market.

For professionals and entrepreneurs looking for easy ways to handle digital assets transactions, Flashchange is a game-changer.

4. Bamboo

Bamboo is one of the fintech apps that has brought global stock market investments to the fingertips of Nigerians. With Bamboo, you can invest in stocks listed on major exchanges, such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, right from their mobile devices.

What Bamboo does exceptionally well is democratizing access to international markets. Before apps like Bamboo, young Nigerians had limited opportunities to invest in foreign stocks. Bamboo’s easy-to-use interface, real-time updates, and educational resources make stock investing accessible to even novice investors.

5. Invest Naija

Invest Naija is a fintech app designed to cater specifically to Nigerians interested in investing within their local market. Unlike other platforms focusing primarily on international markets, Invest Naija gives users access to investment opportunities in Nigerian government bonds, stocks, and fixed-income securities.

The app also provides real-time market insights and investment tracking tools, helping users make informed decisions. With an intuitive design and a focus on local assets, Invest Naija is perfect for millennials who prefer to invest in their own country’s economy.

Whether buying shares in Nigerian companies or investing in government securities, Invest Naija provides a platform to grow wealth in local markets.