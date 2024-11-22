Staying Safe When Gambling Online: Here’s what to do

On a global scale, the online casino industry reached a value of over 263 million USD in 2023. It’s also expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2024 to 2030. The local online gambling market in Nigeria is already valued at USD 641 million.

All those numbers only show how popular online gambling has become, and it’s easy to see why. Online casinos have made accessing real money games easy for many people. Players don’t need an expensive device to play casino games because most gambling sites are now optimised for mobile usage. With a stable internet connection and mobile web browsers like Chrome and Safari, anyone can spend hours playing their favourite games.

We can’t deny that this rise in online gambling comes with risks. While there are legit and regulated online casinos, there are still sketchy gambling websites out there that might end up scamming players. This is why there are still plenty of people out there who are still hesitant about gambling online.

So, if you’re someone still worried about your online safety when playing at a live casino online, or you simply want to know more about responsible gambling, we’ve got some valuable tips that could help.

Look for a license and check its legitimacy

The first thing you should do as soon as you land on an online casino website is checked for a license. Many regulatory bodies all over the world would issue e-gaming permits, and that includes those in Curacao, Malta (MGA), the UK (UKGC), Costa Rica, the Philippines (PAGCOR), and Canada (Kahnawake Gaming Commission).

License info is usually displayed at the bottom of a casino’s website. Some would disclose this in their “About Us” section. However, don’t just look for their license number. Most of the time, casinos make the license number clickable to lead you to the official site of the governing body that issued their license so you can quickly check it for legitimacy.

If not, you must try to check if the license is legit. If an online casino is licensed, it means it meets specific fairness, security, and player protection standards. They’re also being randomly tested for fairness and quality of services, so you know you’re only dealing with fair play.

Read Actual User Reviews - Where to find them

Some online casinos might entice you to join their websites with quotes from other players. We can’t precisely gauge those positive experiences' authenticity, so it’s always wise to look for actual player reviews outside their websites. Sites like Trustpilot and Reddit can be handy for this, as this is where players can discuss their experience with an online casino.

However, always try to weigh the pros and cons you would find on these platforms, and don’t rely solely on a single positive or negative review. Multiple perspectives give a more balanced view of the casino's performance and help you make a more informed decision. Look for patterns in reviews to understand everyday experiences and potential issues so you’ll be prepared if you encounter them.

Check the casino’s gaming options

This isn’t just about knowing the variety of games you can play. Generally, online casinos work with software providers to offer you different casino games. Some of the most reputable providers in the industry right now include names like NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, and Betsoft, and they’re known to offer and develop only fair casino games. However, I know that there are casino sites that would develop their games, and some of them are Bovada, Bitstarz, and BC Game. This is fine since these platforms are licensed and randomly checked for fair play.

Are responsible gambling options available?

Also, it’s wise to check what responsible gambling options the casino you’re looking at is offering. This may include self-excluding options, setting deposit limits, and reality checks. They matter because most regulatory bodies require casinos to have them, but also because it’s how you know that your chosen gambling site is also concerned for your gambling safety.

Conclusion

These are just some things you should consider before settling for an online casino. Remember that your safety also relies on you; researching a brand before you deposit a significant amount is just part of responsible gambling. Good luck out there!